This fancy South Beach restaurant was closed for almost six months. But now it’s making a comeback

It was a big deal when chef Danny Elmaleh opened his Mediterranean restaurant Cleo at The Redbury South Beach in 2014. Here’s another big deal: The restaurant, which quietly closed sometime in 2018, is reopening Monday, Nov. 26.

While Cleo was created by Elmaleh, this Miami incarnation will be run by Executive Chef Richard Bennet. “Cleo is a concept close to my heart,” said Elmaleh, whose resurrected Miami Beach location rejoins the seven other Cleos around the world. Another 10 are reportedly in the pipeline.

“We are elated to bring Cleo, my favorite restaurant, to South Florida,” said Marcelo Tenenbaum of Blue Road, the group collaborating with sbe on Cleo. “There’s absolutely nothing like it in the area, and we can’t wait for Redbury’s guests to enjoy this unique and amazing culinary experience in a very special setting.”

Well, um, there was something EXACTLY LIKE IT, with the same name, same address and same concept. But, OK, we get it, it’s the new and improved version. Like the new Becky on “Roseanne.” Or the new Darrin on “Bewitched” for those of us old enough to remember.

So what is different? Doesn’t sound like much will change.

The space is the same. The menu is still Mediterranean, with a focus on mezze and shared plates featuring signature dishes including kibbeh nayyeh lamb tartare, Moroccan fried chicken, falafel and grilled branzino. The celebratory plate break is coming back (for special occasions).

It sounds like Cleo just went on a little hiatus.