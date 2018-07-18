Things are about to get even sweeter in Miami with the return of this renowned pastry chef

After relocating to Los Angeles in 2015, the high priestess of pastry, Hedy Goldsmith, is heading back to Miami for good.

Starting September, she will serve as Corporate Executive Pastry Chef for Yardbird Group. The multiple James Beard-finalist Goldsmith is no stranger to Yardbird, working with owner John Kunkel in the April launch of the Beverly Hills branch of the hot spot at the Beverly Center.

Goldsmith’s role at Yardbird Group will include researching, developing and overseeing the pastry programs at all current locations (Beverly Hills, Miami Beach, Las Vegas and Singapore) as well as Yardbird’s national rollout over the next 18 to 24 months. In addition she will be working on new concepts at 50 Eggs, Inc., the parent company of Yardbird.

Goldsmith’s return to Miami is partially due to a food-related position landed by her wife, Heidi Ladell. Ladell is back as part owner and SVP of Culinary for Luxe Fête Social, a swanky all inclusive dinner party rental service and the 2018 Winner of the Miami Herald Business Plan Challenge.

Goldsmith is excited, telling us, “Who said you can never come home again?”