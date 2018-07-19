They left this beer brewing while Hurricane Irma hit. They tasted it — and made more

Concrete Beach Brewery created Bouvalay craft beer by accident, leaving it fermenting for nearly three weeks during a power outage at the Wynwood brewery because of Hurricane Irma.

When brewers had to evacuate Wywnood’s Concrete Beach Brewery as Hurricane Irma approached last fall, they accidentally left one beer bubbling in a fermentation tank.

They expected they’d have to throw it out after leaving Belgian yeast munching amp way on the beer-to-be for a full three weeks instead of five days — that is, until they tasted it.

“Somehow, it came out fantastic,” brewer Eric Hernandez said.

Some of the disbelievers joked it was some “bouvalay” beer, that is, a Haitian-Miami slang that means roughly malarkey. In fact, it was so good they brewed it again this hurricane season, using the same “mistaken” procedure and called it Bouvalay. The French biere de garde style beer was aged on oak wood chips with Belgian yeasts for three weeks and will be canned as part of Concrete Beach’s one-off series.

Since the power went out during Irma last year, and the beer fermented at a much warmer temperature, this batch also was fermented at about 68 degrees instead of 50, “which isn’t hot for people but it’s hot for yeast,” Hernandez said.

A release event is scheduled for Aug. 18 at the brewery.