Posted on

They left this beer brewing while Hurricane Irma hit. They tasted it — and made more

Brewery
Concrete Beach Brewery created Bouvalay craft beer by accident, leaving it fermenting for nearly three weeks during a power outage at the Wynwood brewery because of Hurricane Irma. Handout
By Carlos FríasFor Miami.com

When brewers had to evacuate Wywnood’s Concrete Beach Brewery as Hurricane Irma approached last fall, they accidentally left one beer bubbling in a fermentation tank.

They expected they’d have to throw it out after leaving Belgian yeast munching amp way on the beer-to-be for a full three weeks instead of five days — that is, until they tasted it.

“Somehow, it came out fantastic,” brewer Eric Hernandez said.

Some of the disbelievers joked it was some “bouvalay” beer, that is, a Haitian-Miami slang that means roughly malarkey. In fact, it was so good they brewed it again this hurricane season, using the same “mistaken” procedure and called it Bouvalay. The French biere de garde style beer was aged on oak wood chips with Belgian yeasts for three weeks and will be canned as part of Concrete Beach’s one-off series.

Since the power went out during Irma last year, and the beer fermented at a much warmer temperature, this batch also was fermented at about 68 degrees instead of 50, “which isn’t hot for people but it’s hot for yeast,” Hernandez said.

A release event is scheduled for Aug. 18 at the brewery.

Comments

More Like This
Stock up on salami galore at this new Coral Gables meat market and eatery
Things are about to get even sweeter in Miami with the return of this renowned pastry chef
Did this designer steal another’s swimsuit line for her Miami Swim Week show? Take a look at the evidence
sports bars
Miami Guide
Where’s the best place to watch the big game? We have lots of ideas
Meet downtown Miami’s new retro-fab upscale dive bar. It even has a library
The first restaurant inside the massive new downtown Miami train station opens