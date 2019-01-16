They churn out grilled ‘natural chicken’ bowls at this new Miami spot. Don’t forget the sauces

Customers often line up at Natural Chicken Grill during prime eating times but even with a wait you can be in and out very fast.

Walk in, pass the open kitchen where the grills hold chicken pieces in various burnished states from golden to deep bronze and order at the register and be seated at a booth.

You’ll hear the steady thunk-thunk of chicken being chopped on a wood block. Owner Alexis Acosta was born and raised in the Magic City to a Cuban dad and Colombian mom. He started working at a Natural Chicken when 19, bought the concept at 21 and is now the CEO. He uses family recipes and is passionate about perfection and the consistency of the food he serves. Note: Nothing is deep fried. Even the sweet plantains are baked. And prices are affordable for generous portions. They have locations in Edgewater, South Miami and Kendall.

Start With These Dishes

There’s no better way to start than with the chicken soup, made from scratch with bone broth. Another possibility is to order a quesadilla with a flour tortilla folded up with grilled chopped chicken breast, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and tomato.

It is all about the housemade sauces here, so be sure to get the garlic cilantro, curry mustard or Mexican salsa to enhance just about everything you try.

Some customers start with a side or salad. Get a jumbo baked sweet potato, grandma’s black beans or the Super Garden Salad. Or create your own salad from a choice of greens and toppings from avocado, bacon bites and chopped egg to black olives, feta and walnuts.

Share These Dishes

Chicken chops are the house specialty and include grilled chicken breast chopped up for bite size eating, served over yellow rice seasoned with sofrito..

The Asian chop uses dark meat thighs cooked in a skillet, not on the grill, with a secret sauce, rice and sesame seeds. There are family packs with one or two whole chicken meals, several sides, pitas and sauces that feed a whole troupe.

The chicken here is hormone and antibiotic free and marinated for several days before grilling. It comes with a nice smoky char and is juicy and tender.

There are also churrasco chops, served with a pita and choice of sauce and rice. Besides yellow rice, there’s brown and white rice or for an extra charge, get quinoa.

This is good comfort fare with homemade Latin flare.

Save Room For Dessert

Try a monster chocolate chip cookie. You ate relatively healthy so reward yourself.

Hidden Gems highlights out-of-the-way restaurants in Miami-Dade County. It is not intended to be an anonymous, critical review.

If You Go: Natural Chicken Grill

Address: 275 NE 18th Street, Edgewater

Contact: 305-377-8400, naturalchickengrill.com

Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Sunday noon-8:30 p.m.

Prices: Pita/wraps $10-$19, chicken chops $8-$12, chicken platters $8-$12, churrasco $15-$19

F.Y.I. Other locations are 6800 SW 57th Avenue with a drive through and 13790 SW 56th Street in Miller Square Mall.