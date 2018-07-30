These 7 new restaurants are making their Miami Spice debut this year. Let’s try them all

Miami Spice 2018 will soon begin bestowing its wallet-friendly culinary bounty on Miami’s hungry diners. The restaurants participating in this year’s promotion have been announced — and if you know which ones to snag a reservation at, the event can be a great way to try out some of the best food in the city, without the massive price tag. This year more than 200 restaurants will be participating, with around 3o being newcomers giving you more reasons to get out and try something new.

Here, we’ve rounded up the top seven new spots making their Spice debut.

Planta Plant-based dishes at Planta. South Beach's hottest vegan restaurant (it helps that nightlife guru David Grutman is involved) is taking on Spice with a plant-based menu that offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday and dinner every night of the week except Friday and Saturday. The dinner menu gives plenty of options with things like coconut ceviche and taro root-filled dumplings to start, and for mains: their Planta burger (made black beans, mashed lentils and beetroot) with tajin fries, a "Habibi" Mediterranean platter or buccatini pasta with zuchini cream. Don't miss their charcoal-infused soft-serve for dessert.

Novikov The market at Novikov. This buzzy new Asian eatery brought to you by Russian restaurateur Arkady Novikov aims to please with their Spice debut offering a power lunch Monday through Friday. The menu features plenty of options for each course including their saffron corn dumplings, salmon-avocado sushi roll, robata-grilled hanger steak, crispy Peking duck and wok salmon with black bean sauce. There are so many different combos to try we wouldn't be surprised if you need make repeat visits to try it all.

The Alley The Alley's pizzas are a delight not to be missed. Located down an alley between Collins Ave and and Ocean Drive, The Betsy's covert Italian spot is putting their best offerings up for Spice with lunch Wednesday through Friday and dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The lunch menu keeps things light and fresh with a Tuscan kale salad and whipped ricotta with focaccia and for mains choices of pizza, pasta and paninos. Dinner gets heartier with veal shoulder Bolognese, chicken "Al Mattone" and clam pizza. Don't miss the home made ricotta cannoli for dessert.

Malibu Farm Miami Beach Dine on signature dishes with this view at Malibu Farm Miami Beach at the Eden Roc. (Handout) Set on a gorgeous beachfront spot at the Eden Roc, this California import is tempting you with farm-to-table cuisine and offering Spice menus for both lunch and dinner Monday-Friday. Kick-off your meal with either Malibu blue nachos, Swedish meatballs, or fish tacos. Then it's on to entrees including the chicken ricotta burger with bacon, tomato, red onion, arugula and spicy aioli on a brioche bun for lunch, or half an organic roasted chicken served with potatoes, herbs, Brussels sprouts, tomato and shallots for dinner. And for dessert, the grilled chocolate cake and ice cream sandwiches are can't miss dishes.

Three Three, the new restaurant by Norman Van Aken, is among the restaurants participating in Miami Spice 2018.Tracey Borrow (Open I Studios) Norman Van Aken’s polished Wynwood spot already trafficked in prix-fixe menus so this Spice deal is a nice bargain from their usual set menu pricing (usually $65-$90 depending on the courses). Van Aken’s elevated Floridian cuisine incorporate dishes like smoked fish dip with Sichuan cucumber, Venezualan Cachapa with foie gras and for mains poached Grouper with bonito butter and grilled quail with smoked carrot. Desserts sound intriguing with the lychee raspberry parfait and and corn nicuatole (a creamy masa pudding) with sweet corn ice cream. Show details Three, 50 NW 24th St. #101, Miami Take me there

Obra Kitchen Table Quinoa and roasted vegetables at Obra. Venezuelan chef Carlos Garcia's first U.S. eatery, Obra Kitchen Table tackles Spice with both lunch and dinner spinning his contemporary takes on Latin cooking. Look for dishes of onion soup with parmesean foam and plantain to tuna with pineapple and roasted tomato. Entrees include his innovative bucatini octopus carbonara, branzino with arepa and lamb with coconut and curry.

