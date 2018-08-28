The wait is over. Thomas Keller’s Miami restaurant is now open

Roasted Chicken with thyme jus at The Surf Club Restaurant, chef Thomas Keller's first venture in South Florida.

Loosen your belts and open your wallets: Thomas Keller’s Miami restaurant is finally open.

The Surf Club Restaurant in Surfside quietly opened about two weeks ago next to the new Four Seasons Hotel after an almost two-year wait. Keller for years had shot down rumors Miami was the next landing spot for a man who is considered the chef who raised the level of fine dining in America, first with his northern California restaurant French Laundry, then Per Se in New York.

He finally revealed his plans to the Miami Herald in December of 2016. He said then it would not be another personality-driven restaurant like his French Laundry, a three-Michelin-star restaurant that was once named the best in the world.

The Surf Club restaurant draws inspiration from the actual Surf Club, a one-time private club and playground for the elite, where the likes of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack threw wild parties.

“It’s going to be a tip of the hat to a time when America was the most optimistic, when the appeal in America, the pride in America, was at its peak,” he told the Herald. “The glamor, the celebration, that’s the kind of restaurant this will be.”

Chef Thomas Keller’s first venture in South Florida is open: The Surf Club Restaurant Photo: Deborah Jones

You’ll pay for that glamor, judging from the menu at The Surf Club Restaurant.

Bits begin at $8. Appetizers range from $16 gazpacho to $46 for his signature warm, soft-boiled egg with caviar. Pastas range from $26 to $46 for a fettucini Alfredo with shaved black truffle. And entrees range from a $26 eggplant parmesan to a $132 prime beef short rib Wellington.

The Surf Club Restaurant

9011 Collins Avenue, Surfside, 305-768-9440

Reservations: Available online at Surfclubrestaurant.com/make-a-reservation/