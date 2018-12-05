Posted on

The people have spoken: One of America’s favorite restaurants is in Wynwood

Kyu's soft shell crab buns are among the dishes that elevate a restaurant named among OpenTable's 100 Best Restaurants in America.
By Carlos FríasFor Miami.com

If you’re looking to make restaurant reservations in Miami, OpenTable says there’s one can’t miss spot.

Kyu, Wynwood’s high-end Asian barbecue restaurant, has been rated among the reservation site’s 100 Best Restaurants in America. It is among four Florida restaurants that made OpenTable’s list. Six states had more top 100 restaurants, including New York with 26, followed by California and Washington D.C.

Kyu was honored as a semifinalist for best new restaurant by the James Beard Foundation in 2017 — the same year Time magazine rated it Florida’s best restaurant.

Open Table sifted through more than 12 million reviews of about 28,000 restaurants to compile its list, according to the website. Three other restaurants from Florida made the list, including one from a chef who cut his teeth in South Florida.

Palm Beach’s Buccan, headed by four-time James Beard award semifinalist Clay Conley (formerly of the Mandarin Oriental’s Azul), made the list. So did Bull & Bear Steakhouse in Orlando and La Nouvelle Maison in Boca Raton.

Kyu

251 NW 25th St., Wynwood

KyuRestaurants.com

