This original hidden taco stand in South Beach is closing

Miami Beach’s original hidden taco stand, Taquiza — a respite from deep-fried franchise food and cheap liquor by the goblet for South Beach tourists — is closing.

The restaurant, a tenant in the HI Miami Beach Hostel since it opened in 2014, where it ground its own blue corn for house-made tortillas, is a casualty of a dispute between owners of the building, owner Steve Santana said. July 31 will be its last day.

“We were an innocent bystander,” Santana said.

However, Taquiza is not going away. The shop, revered as the “Casa de Masa” where it made and sold its blue corn tortillas to even competing restaurants, opened a location in North Beach in April at 7450 Ocean Terrace, Miami Beach. Santana has been making all of Taquiza’s tortillas at that location since, where they also have a full bar, something the original South Beach spot lacked.

Santana said he is negotiating to reopen a South Beach location within blocks of the original spot at 1506 Collins Ave. by the end of 2018. Taquiza has also signed on to open a stand in the upcoming food hall the Citadel in Little River.

In the meantime, Santana will bid farewell to the original Taquiza on its last day.

“A little blow out. Maybe drain a few kegs,” he said.

