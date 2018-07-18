The first restaurant inside the massive new downtown Miami train station opens

All aboard the first dining spot to open in the massive downtown Miami train station.

Joe & the Juice, an organic juice and coffee bar with grab-and-go sandwiches, has opened at Miami Central, the train station that combines the new, high-speed Brightline, Metrorail and Metromover. It’s the first place where diners can grab a bite in the upcoming Central Fare, the massive food hall and marketplace set to open in the fall.

The 2,400 square-foot shop is the first to open in MiamiCentral.

Joe & the Juice, which has more than 200 locations worldwide, focuses on fast fare. That is, juices, coffee, shakes and sandwiches — made with organic ingredients — that commuters grab on the run. It’s the fifth of the company’s locations in South Florida.

READ MORE: Chew Chew! Miami-centric restaurants opening in downtown rail depot

Central Far will eventually have more than 20 food and beverage vendors, from Miami Smokers, Azucar Ice Cream and Blackbrick Chinese. The anchor will be Monger, the first joint venture between celebrity chef brothers Michael and Bryan Voltaggio.

The interior at Joe & the Juice at MiamiCentral.

READ MORE