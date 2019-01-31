The Citadel food hall and marketplace announces its vendors – and opening date

A big crowd attended a party at The Citadel recently. You will be able to try all the food there soon.

We cannot stress it enough: Miami loves its food halls. This is a good thing, because there’s a new one opening soon – and we’ve got the opening date.

But The Citadel isn’t just a place to eat and drink (though you can engage in both activities there, don’t worry). It’s also a shopping and entertainment destination in the Little River District. In addition to the food hall, there’s also Vue, a rooftop bar and lounge and Finery, 9,000 square feet for retail and vendors.

The top floor will be the regional headquarters for Entercom Communications.

The space is “a catalyst for collaboration and a space for culinary craftsmen, makers, musicians, and creative leaders,” said Nick Hamann, principal of Urban Atlantic Group, owner of The Citadel, via a press release.

A catalyst! Awesome. But let us guess. You’re most interested in the food, which is good – the food hall is opening first.

The Citadel has announced that the following vendors will be part of the food hall:

Palmar: Modern Chinese from Chef Raymond Li. Its Wynwood counterpart was named one of the 50 best restaurants in America by Bon Appetit last summer.

Taquiza: Chef Steve Santana serves up tacos and other Mexican street food.

Ash! Pizza Parlor: Wood-fired pizza From the owners of Stanzione 87.

Rare Burger: Premium beef and local ingredients from husband-and-wife team Chef Sebastian Fernandez and Leslie Ames.

Manjay: Caribbean cuisine.

Il Nuts: Yossef Roasting’s Israeli nuts and seeds.

33 Kitchen: Sebastian Fernandez offers traditional Peruvian dishes.

Bachour: Pastries and gourmet chocolates from Antonio Bachour.

Society BBQ: Texas barbecue from Chef Richard Hales.

meet ‘n cheese: Charcuterie from Mauro Bortignon.

Bianca Gela: Organic gelato.

Vice City Bean: Coffee and the pastries and beverages to go with it.

Palma Juice Co.: Grab and go juice, plus salads and soup.

The Citadel opens to the public on Feb. 16.

The Citadel

Where: 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami