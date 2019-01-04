Team behind award-winning Kyu is opening a new restaurant in Wynwood

The team behind the popular restaurant Kyu is launching a new eatery at the 250 NW 24th Street condo building in Wynwood.

The masterminds behind Kyu, the upscale Asian barbecue restaurant in Wynwood that has racked up awards since it opened in 2016, are launching another eatery in the hipster-sanctioned neighborhood.

Kyu general manager Steven Haigh and Chef Michael Lewis have signed a ten-year lease for a 2,000 square-foot space at 250 NW 24th St..

The pair will introduce their “new dining concept” in the spring. Details about the restaurant, including its name and cuisine, are not yet available.

The restaurant will occupy the ground-floor retail space at the six-story building, which was completed in 2015 and houses 11 luxury condos.

The New York-based Thor Equities Group bought the building’s street-front spaces, totaling 3,436 square feet, in March 2017 for $3 million.

The company owns and operates several other retail properties around Miami-Dade, including locations at the Design District, Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue.

“Wynwood is continuing to attract exciting new restaurant and retail businesses, along with multiple office and residential developments,” said Joseph Sitt, Chairman of Thor Equities Group.

Kyu has grabbed national attention since it opened its doors, most recently making Open Table’s2018 list of the 100 best restaurants in the U.S. Kyu was also a semi-finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s 2017 award for Best New Restaurant in the country.