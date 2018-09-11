Sunset Harbour is getting a new juice bar. And we thought juicing was over

The Sunset Harbour area of South Beach was in mourning last March when Jugo Fresh closed all its locations. The mourning period is over as Delicious Raw, a healthy-living “scratch kitchen and juice bar” opens its first Miami location at 1828 Bay Road at the end of the month.

Known for its natural and unprocessed food bowls, veggie and fruit juices, smoothies and wellness shots, Delicious Raw, with locations on the West Coast of Florida and Davie, will fit right into the area. This is the neighborhood where Barry’s Bootcamp, Flywheel and Anatomy at 1220 are within walking distance.

Delicious Raw

“We believe that opening our doors in Sunset Harbour is a logical step in the expansion of the Delicious Raw brand, as our new neighbors have created a live-work-play environment that is perfectly aligned with our goal of making a balanced lifestyle accessible to all,” says co-founder Flemming Madsen.

Launched in 2013, Delicious Raw’s plant-based menu is founded on core ingredients including nut butters, nut milks, nut flours, superfood pastas made of black bean, sweet potato and turmeric pepper, gluten free and vegan baked goods, dehydrated fruits and veg, vegan yogurts, dressings and jams.

Signature dishes include: the vegan Nobl veggie burger featuring truffle-infused garlic dijon; the Righteous Waffle, based on “energy sustaining ancient grains;” a Buddha Bowl with house-made sweet potato pasta; and an assortment of drinks from raw juices, hot and iced beverages to supercharged healthy shots perfect to tackle a workout at the gym or an all nighter across the bridge.