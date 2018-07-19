Stock up on salami galore at this new Coral Gables meat market and eatery

You say salami, they say salumi. Whatever you call it, Salumeria 104 has all the cured meat you could ever want. Now Coral Gables does, too.

Graspa Group, owners of the original Segafredo on Lincoln Road, and Spris, among others, has opened a Coral Gables location of its popular Midtown meatery, Salumeria 104.

Located at 117 Miracle Mile in the space formerly known as Angelique Euro Cafe, the 3300 square foot location features a menu created by executive chef and co-owner Angelo Masarin.

Hey, Coral Gables: meat the new Salumeria 104 ©James Woodley Photography www.james-woodley.com

The menu boasts their signature salumi, artisan Italian cold cuts of cured meat, cheese selections and the Italian trattoria faves such as house made tagliatelle with Bolognese sauce, or pork chop Milanese. But there’s also an onsite shop where you can buy salumi by the pound.

A Monday through Friday happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. features half off glasses of wine and $5 bar bites including homemade chicken liver pate . On Tuesdays, all bottles of vino are half off.

“When seeking a second location for Salumeria 104, Coral Gables was the natural choice,” says Grapa Group founder Graziano Sbroggio. “With its historic elegance and modern-day charm, we fit right in. We’re proud to bring Salumeria 104 to this world-class city. We look forward to being one of its unique (and most delicious) pleasures. Grazie one and all!”