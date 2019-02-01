Roses are for suckers. Here’s how to send croquetas for a truly Miami Valentine’s Day

Roses are red. Violets are blue. If you send us croquetas we swear we'll be true.

Chocolates are a cliche. Roses are boring. In Miami, when we desire a sign of undying devotion on Valentine’s Day, we want croquetas. Preferably a lot of them.

And Islas Canarias gets us. They really, really get us.

Understanding that the way to anyone’s Miami-based heart is through their stomach, Islas Canarias Bakery is selling a heart-shaped box full of croquetas. It’s the most Miami way to celebrate your one true love on Feb. 14.

Considering how Miami responds to the mere mention of the word “croqueta,” this seems like a good idea to us. People are already lining up outside the new Westchester croqueta bar, which isn’t even open yet. Versailles and La Carreta are now delivering croquetas straight to your couch. #dininggoals

So if you want to be a hero on Valentine’s Day, pre-order the limited edition boxes on Monday, Feb. 4. You get 20 party-size ham croquetas for $25. Then you can pick up your heart-shaped box at Islas Canarias Bakery at 3804 SW 137th Ave. anytime between Feb. 12-14. Hand it to your significant other and watch romance unfold like a flower.

Maybe buy a dozen roses to have on standby in case of emergency.

How do you know you’re loved? Someone cared enough to send you fried ham.