Pollo Tropical offers free chicken meals this weekend. Here’s what you have to do

You can get this meal free, if you know what to do.

For a few hours this weekend, up is down. Black is white. And for once, being a cheater is a good thing. You have Pollo Tropical to thank.

Miami’s favorite fast food joint has an offer chicken fans can’t refuse. From 2 – 7 p.m. Saturday Sept. 15, you can get a free order of a quarter chicken with rice and beans.

Here’s what you have to do: Download and print out a a valid coupon from any other chicken restaurant and bring it to Pollo Tropical. Walk boldly up to the counter and tell the cashier “I’m a Chicken Cheater.”

The rules? You can’t be a double cheater. There are no menu item substitutions, so be happy with your quarter chicken and rice and beans. Don’t worry. You’ll like it. Don’t forget to slather everything in cilantro garlic sauce for maximum enjoyment.

For restaurant locations, click here.