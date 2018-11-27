Posted on

Pollo Tropical is making the World’s Largest TropiChop. Here’s how you can eat it

TropiChop
Witness the magic of the TropiChop. A really big TropiChop.
For its 30th anniversary, Pollo Tropical is trying to make history – by making the World’s Largest TropiChop.

A TropiChop, as you may or may not know, is a bowl of heaven designed by your own hand. It can include rice, beans, chicken, pork, mac and cheese, all sorts of toppings and your favorite sauce. Cilantro garlic FTW – even on the mac and cheese.

This TropiChop, though, is special. Pollo Tropical is aiming to make the Guinness World Book of Records with this creation, which will be 30 feet long.

That’s a lot of TropiChop.

This isn’t the first time Miami’s favorite fast food grilled chicken joint has made Guinness history.  It holds the record for making the World’s Largest Bowl of Black Beans and Rice. If you ask us, this was a vital public service.

But that’s not all: In 2010 it broke another record for the World’s Largest Salsa Bowl. That’s 1,700 pounds of salsa.

The best part? You can join in the ceremonial eating of the TropiChop after Pollo Tropical measures it. And it’s free.

The celebration takes place Nov. 30 at the Pollo Tropical in Little Havana as part of Viernes Cultural, with emcee Julie Baez and musical guests.

And we checked: There will be plenty of sauce to go around.

Pollo Tropical anniversary party

When: 5 – 9 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: 1277 SW Eighth St., Little Havana

