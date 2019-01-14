Pitbull’s new restaurant is celebrating its grand opening. Here’s how you can go

The new ilov305, which lacks capital letters but not Miami pride, is opening at the corner of 11th and Ocean Drive.

Rejoice, Miami. Pitbull’s new restaurant is opening in the 305.

Mr. Worldwide’s iLov305 is throwing a party to warm up the crowd on Jan. 15 at the restaurant on the corner of Ocean Drive and 11th on Miami Beach. (The restaurant doesn’t actually open until the end of the month – no date has been set.)

The party is kind of a late birthday present for the entertainer, who turned 38 on Jan. 14.

As for the restaurant itself, think tropical cuisine meets Latin Steakhouse, with sexy people. OF COURSE THERE WILL BE SEXY PEOPLE. Expect tropical decor in the 9,000-square-foot venue and maybe a greeting from a couple of cigar rollers, who sit near a daiquiri bar to highlight the club’s old Havana style (#authentic).

The dining room sprawls around the first floor, with a bar in the center offering specialty drinks. There’s also a separate mojito bar in the back that will serve up 50 different types of mojitos.

The first iLov305 opened in Biloxi, Mississippi, last summer. Yeah, we were a little salty they got to experience the Worldwide Magic before us.

When the restaurant open for real, there will be nightly shows involving DJs, aerial acts and dancers.

iLov305

Where: 1060 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Opening: Late January; RSVP for opening night party on Jan. 15 by calling 305-535-9773 or email info@ilov305.com

