New restaurant at former Versace mansion is the most intimate sushi bar ever

Versace mansion
There's a new dining experience coming to the former Versace Mansion.
By Connie OgleFor Miami.com

There’s a new restaurant opening in the former Versace mansion, and eating there is going to be a truly intimate experience.

Sushi by Bou is a four-seat sushi counter where patrons enjoy an hour-long 17-course omakase experience. “Omakase” means you trust the chef and happily eat whatever he puts in front of you. We will have no trouble with this.

The concept comes from Michael Sinensky and Erika London of the hospitality group Simple Venue and Chef David Bouhadana. There are already three Sushi by Bou locations in Manhattan.

Sushi by Bou is situated upstairs at the mansion in Gianni’s Suite. In other words, it’s not replacing Gianni’s at The Villa Casa Casuarina, which is downstairs and overlooks the famous million-mosaic pool.

We don’t have pictures of the new place yet, but we hear the style is modern neoclassic with an updated twist. There’s also a fireplace and a 25-seat cocktail lounge that overlooks Ocean Drive.

We also hear there is a sake dispenser, of which we approve:

Reservations for Sushi by Bou are now being accepted; you can make one here. When you arrive, check in at the front desk  and you’ll get a key to unlock your sushi journey. The restaurant is scheduled to open to the public on Feb. 4.

Just don’t try and bring all your friends at once.

Sushi By Bou Gianni’s Suite

Where: 1116 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

When: Opens Feb. 4

Cost: $125, includes tax and gratuity; reservations here

