Need a new place to watch sports and stuff your face? Pub 52 has you covered

Could this be your new spot to watch the Dolphins, Canes and Heat?

There’s a new gastropub open in South Miami just in time for the heat of football season, and you know what that means: a new place to hang out, eat, drink and yell about bad calls all you want.

Pub 52 Sports + Kitchen is now open at 5829 SW 73rd St. in South Miami, and there, you can eat, drink and watch sports on more than 30 TVs. But you don’t have to be bored if you don’t really care about football.

You can also play pool and enjoy live bands and open mic nights. At least we hope you enjoy the open mic nights – you know how those things go.

The food is traditional gastropub fare. Think burgers, wings, flatbreads, that sort of thing. There’s also a raw bar serving fresh local seafood.

As for the drinks, Pub 52 is a craft beer lovers dream, with more than 30 beers on tap, many of them local. There’s even a signature house beer named – what else? – #52. The drinks menu features a special bourbon section and the usual cocktail classics.

Pub 52 Sports + Kitchen

Where: 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami

Hours: Open daily 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11:30 a.m. – midnight Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. – midnight on Sunday.

