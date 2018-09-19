Mussels and frites are quintessentially French. They’re the specialty at this new North Miami spot

To enjoy moules the French way, grab an empty mussel shell and use it as a pincher to grab a mussel morsel from a loaded shell—no cutlery involved, and you’ll impress French customers at Chez Georges French Kitchen.

Homestyle dishes in a casual atmosphere are the draw at this monsieur and madam-run newcomer on the Biscayne Corridor in the La Fontana Shops. Owners Georges Jovic and his wife Isabel, both from Saint-Avold in northeast France near the German border, will greet you and if you speak French, all the better. Georges Jovic went to Le Barrage Culinary School and worked at several Michelin starred restaurants before they moved to Miami for the sun and sea — and to open their first restaurant.

Start With These Dishes

Terrine at Chez Georges

Get in a Gallic mood with classic onion soup, bubbling with Swiss, topped with croutons that are part crunchy and part soaked. Or go with salmon tartare mixed with cilantro, capers, brown mustard seeds and onion in ponzu vinaigrette with dainty dollops of avocado aioli.

Quiche Lorraine is a specialty of the owners’ region, made here with Cognac-flamed bacon that settles to the bottom of the custardy egg pie wedge. Ask about the daily oysters with mignonette or order the cheese soufflé. There’s also homemade country-style pate with baguette slices for slathering the cream and Cognac-enriched porcine goodness.

Share These Dishes

Salmon tartare at Chez Georges

Plats du jour or daily specials come in huge ceramic bowls that are sharable. For example, Monday brings tomate farcie, baked tomatoes stuffed with a mixture of ground pork and beef, garlic, herbs and wild rice. Thursday is beef bourguignon and Saturday features a pot au feu, beef in broth with carrots, turnips and potatoes.

Meal-sized salads can also be shared with a main. Try the Caesar with grilled strips of chicken, shaved parmesan, dill and garlic croutons or Salade Vosgiennes, named after the Vosges mountain range, mesclun greens scattered with bacon, onions, cherry tomatoes and potato chunks with sour cream.

Zee Burger at Chez Georges

We are in France here, oui? But non, we are in Miami, thus Zee Burger, a beef patty with pesto mayo, caramelized onions, bacon, tomato and greens on a bun. Entrees include Moules Frites with mussels steamed in white wine with shallots (save bread for sopping up this elixir) with a side of salted double-fried fries.

Grilled fillet mignon au poivre with asparagus and mashed potatoes and half a thyme-roasted chicken with chicken jus reduction and fries are two other great options.

Save Room For Dessert

Citron Meringue at Chez Georges

The must try is the Tarte Citron, an individual lemon merengue pie encased in thin pastry, topped in puffy torched marshmallow-like swirls.

Chez Georges French Kitchen

Address: 10990 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami

Contact: 786-803-8413, chezgeorgesmiami.com

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11:45-2 p.m., 5:45-10 p.m., Sunday Brunch 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $8-$16, salads $8-$17, sandwiches $14-$17, entrees $16-$38, desserts $8-$10, Brunch a la carte $10-$21

F.Y.I. Beer and wine available, free parking in back

