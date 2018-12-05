Midtown Miami is getting an Indian restaurant from a Michelin star chef

Slated to open this month in the Midtown Miami space formerly occupied by Brasserie Azur is Maska, an upscale Indian restaurant by executive chef Hemant Mathur, the first Indian chef in the United States to win a Michelin star.

Described as a “more upscale and vibrant iteration of Chef Mathur’s Michelin-rated restaurants in New York City,” Maska arrives in Miami thanks to restaurateurs Pravin Mascarenhas and Shamsu Lalani, who were huge fans of Devi, the country’s first Michelin-starred Indian restaurant, and Tulsi, which also received the prestigious star rating. Both Mascarenhas and Lalani were disappointed with the Miami Indian food scene, saying it has been “lacking” — until now.

Known as the “Yo-Yo Ma of tandoor cooking,” Mathur is a virtuoso at the tandoori oven, which features his contemporary-casual menu. Maska will offers both authentic and progressive Indian cuisine. The menu is broken down into three categories: small plates, Maska Marke (from the tandoor and clay oven), and large plates. Signature dishes include Lucknowi Galouti Kebab, lamb chops, octopus Masala, Nalli Nihari (slow cooked mutton stew) and Murgh Maska, the restaurant’s twist on traditional chicken ginger-garlic paste, stuffed with boiled eggs and seasoned with spices.

The massive 7,000 square foot space will also have expansive bar, lounge area and, of course, open kitchen and an open tandoor. The restaurant will also have an in-house catering team for events.