Michael Schwartz is opening a new restaurant in an iconic Miami Beach hotel

One of the men who made it cool to eat on South Beach is headed back to the shore with a new restaurant.

Chef Michael Schwartz, who made a name for himself at a host of South Beach restaurants in the ’90s before winning a James Beard award and founding Harry’s Pizzeria (now Genuine Pizza), has agreed to open a new restaurant in the former Traymore hotel, his company announced.

Neither Schwartz nor his partner in the venture, Como Hotels and Resorts, revealed the restaurant’s concept, other than to say it will be “food you can feel good about eating.” They expect to be open in the Como Metropolitan Miami Beach, at 2445 Collins Ave., this year.

Schwartz is considered among the first chefs to tap South Florida’s farms to grow food specifically for his fine-dining restaurants, starting with the long-running Michael’s Genuine in the Design District, where he won a 2010 James Beard award.

Schwartz, a Philadelphia native, has lived in Miami Beach for more than 25 years and was the founding chef of several restaurants there with restaurateur Myles Chefetz, including Big Pink, the only one from their partnership that remains. But after an acrimonious split, Schwartz hasn’t had a restaurant on South Beach since 2015, when he ran the restaurant inside the Raleigh Hotel.

Now Schwartz owns and runs some of South Florida’s favorite spots, including Michael’s Genuine, Brickell’s Fi’lia, the new Amara at Paraiso in Edgewater, an upcoming restaurant in Coconut Grove and the Genuine Pizza chain, recently rebranded before a national expansion.

“For us, it’s always about more than the food. But the food is really important!” Schwartz writes in the official announcement. “We are excited by the opportunity to immerse ourselves in a beautiful new environment and create something delicious — especially on Miami Beach where the spirit and soul is layered and strong.”

