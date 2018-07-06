Miami Spice 2018 menus are out and your diet is officially over

Three, the new restaurant by Norman Van Aken, is among the restaurants participating in Miami Spice 2018.

Your summer body is about to take a beating.

Miami Spice has announced the 200-plus restaurants participating in its summer dining promotion, and some of Miami’s hottest new restaurants are among them. Among the spots participating in the dining deals from August 1 to Sept. 30 are 38 restaurants new to Miami Spice — some of which are new to Miami, altogether.

Miami Spice brunch (at 12 participating restaurants) and three-course lunches cost $23. Three-course dinners cost $39 a person. Not all restaurants participating in Spice offer all three options.

Plus, restaurants dedicated to serving food that is grown locally and sustainably are noted with the symbol of Slow Food Miami, a non-profit which awards a “Snail of Approval” to restaurants that meet its certification.

The list, broken down by cuisine, neighborhood and availability of the promotion, is available at the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website iLoveMiamiSpice.com.

Count Azabu, Novikov, Obra, Three by Norman Van Aken and Glass and Vine among the newcomers to the program. Stubborn Seed, which earned a four-star (Exceptional) Miami Herald review this year, will be participating and updating its menu next week. And Wynwood’s Alter, whose chef, Brad Kilgore, was a finalist for a 2018 James Beard award, will be offering a Spice dinner for the first time at his restaurant. Also, the sit-down restaurants inside the new food hall in Brickell, La Centrale, will also offer Spice.

