Miami restaurants are bringing out the seasonal flavors with these fresh summer menus

Roasted summer beet salad

Recently named No. 3 in Travel + Leisure’s The Top 10 Greater Miami Beach Resort Hotels list, Essensia Restaurant at The Palms Hotel & Spa has a new Chef de Cuisine: his name is Ilde Ferrer. His pedigree includes Ortanique on the Mile, the Setai Hotel, and Manhattan’s Le Bernardin and Union Square Café.

In keeping with his love of Florida’s farms and sustainably sourced ingredients, his new seasonal menu spotlights local ingredients, plus herbs and greens from the restaurant’s on-site organic Chef’s Garden.

Standout dishes include beet salad with Florida avocado and sunflower seeds, local rock shrimp and watercress risotto with lemon zest aioli and red onion, and butter poached Floridian lobster served with Floridian sweet corn and orange saffron butter. Cocktails like the Hot and Bothered serve as the perfect refresher.