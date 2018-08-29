Miami Improv is finally returning (along with a new nightlife venue)

The outside terrace at Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen, coming to Doral.

Doral is about to become a much more entertaining city.

No, seriously.

Here’s what’s happening: Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen is making its South Florida debut in November at CityPlace Doral. Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, the venue is part upscale pub and part performance space, with live music nightly. There’s an indoor space with a bar featuring craft beer and cocktail as well as an outdoor garden terrace.

The menu is upscale pub fare, including such dishes as kimchi pork belly tacos and filet mignon bites on grilled ciabatta.

In December comes phase two: the return of the Miami Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater, opening in a separate, 10,000-square-foot space space.

Inside Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen.

The plan is to feature up and coming comics as well as popular acts, including bilingual acts performing in English and Spanish.

Why Miami? “There is no other city that brings a better energy to nightlife and entertainment,” says Copper Blues partner Robby Day.

Both venues will be located on the second level at CityPlace.

The bar at Copper Blues.