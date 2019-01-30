Lincoln Eatery opens this week. Here are the five best things we ate there

Lincoln Eatery food hall features 11 vendors plus XO Espresso Bar and The Tavern.

Lincoln Eatery is about to open its doors. Are you ready to eat?

The food hall, situated a block north of Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, celebrates its opening Thursday. The second phase of the project, the rooftop terrace, won’t open until later this year.

But Lincoln Eatery is still having a party. There are all kinds of events happening around this opening: a parade, bands and DJs, a kids’ day and drag queen bingo, too. On Sunday, sports fans can watch the Super Bowl on a big screen TV.

But we all know what’s important here, don’t we? A simple question: How’s the food?

Inside the Lincoln Eatery. There are tables outside, too.

Vendors at the food hall are: Necessary Purveyor, Fresh Garden Bowls, Chill’N, TYO Sushi, Marble & Rye, Toast & More, Crafted Burger, Patagonia Flavors, Cake Thai, Gai-Jin by Cake and Manhattan Paletas. There’s also the XO Espresso Bar for caffeine addicts and The Tavern for those in need of an adult beverage.

Here are the five best things we ate there.

The pastrami sandwich at Marble & Rye

Lean meat on perfect pumpernickel. Enough said.

The pimento cheese sandwich at Necessary Purveyor

Simple is good. Sometimes it’s great. Owner Tyler Dabestani, to whom sustainability is a mantra, uses Sweet Grass Dairy pimento, adds tomato and puts it on sourdough from Zak the Baker. It’s everything you want in a sandwich. The turkey avocado (with cheddar, baby dill, watercress and chipotle aioli) is pretty great, too.

Any empanada at Patagonia Flavors

Beef, chicken, mushroom, cheese – we tried them all, plus more Spanish tortilla than was technically good for us. We would have kept eating, but they had to close for the night.

The tuna sushi at TYO

Spicy tuna on a crunchy rice cake with shreds of ginger. It’s a bomb of sushi love.

Nitrogen ice cream from Chill’N

We know it’s kind of a no-brainer to choose ice cream, but listen, this nitrogen ice cream is good stuff. They pour liquid into this machine, and some magical scientific process occurs. The result is – wait for it- ice cream. Our favorite flavor? Biscotti. But we will try them all to be sure.

Lincoln Eatery

Where: 723 Lincoln Lane, Miami Beach

Opens: Jan. 31

Hours: 8 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Schedule of opening weekend events

Thursday, Jan. 31: 10 a.m.-noon: Junkanoo parade on Lincoln Road, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

5-9 p.m.: Music by DJ Pam Jones, live music by Patrick & the Swayzees

Friday, Feb. 1: Lawn games all day, music from 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 2.: Arts and crafts, face painting and balloon animals from 1-4 p.m.; drag queen bingo 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 3: Appearances by Miami Heat cheerleaders and Sebastian the Ibis 1-4 p.m.; Super Bowl game watch party at 7 p.m.