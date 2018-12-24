Italian restaurant vets Andrea & Frank Randazzo launch online catering service

Frank and Andrea Randazzo are really busy people. For real.

Most people who have kids, activities and full time jobs couldn’t imagine putting together fresh, homecooked meals on a regular basis. That’s where these two come in.

The culinary vets who ran Talula together in Miami Beach from 2003 to 2010, have gone digital. Their company is called is RandazzoItaliano.com, taking catering orders and whipping up the same Italian comfort staples for which they are known at Internet speed.

Log into www.randazzoitaliano.com and select from individual meals, catering options and Italian specialties. Join their Randazzo Rewards program and apply points to future orders, or text “ITALIAN” to 797979 and become part of the VIP promo list, with even more deals.

The chefs are parents, too, and know the juggling act all too well. They talked to Miami.com about how they juggle parenting, cooking and clicking:

Why did you decide to start the business?

Andrea: Like most people we are always busy running around – kids, school, travel sports and work take up time – so we try to help fill the void for those of us who do not have the time to cook or just don’t feel like it. Wouldn’t it be great to have homemade Italian food with fresh, quality ingredients cooked and delivered to your door? And did we mention delivery was always free?

How different is this business than running restaurants?

Frank: Running a restaurant is demanding in a way that requires you to work not only long but late hours. We owned Talula in South Beach for eight years which was exactly that, a lot of hours. Since 2007 we have owned Creative Tastes Catering, which is a bit more flexible than restaurants. Randazzo Italiano has added to the workload but it is still more manageable than day to day restaurant owning.

What is a typical day like for you?

Andrea: Busy. We receive orders 48 hours ahead of time so we are able to produce every meal or catering order fresh and perfect and deliver it on schedule.

What’s your top item for the holidays?

Andrea: Our Lasagna della Nona and Rigatoni with Sunday Sauce are most popular all around because these are great recipes that our clients love. Our chicken dishes are always a hit, too: Chicken Marsala, Chicken Piccata, Chicken Milanese and Chicken Parmigiano.

How are you juggling parenting and the business?

Frank: Sometimes it’s an insane race from one point to the next. Definitely never a dull moment. But family is important, even more so than work. We have a fantastic staff and we juggle everything so that we can be there for as many school events, sports tournaments, family dinners and just life’s moments.