Is Vagabond Sushi & Bar the neighborhood sushi joint MiMo has been waiting for?

Amir Ben-Zion, the restaurateur behind Gigi, Bardot, and Bond Street, resurfaces with his revamp of the Vagabond Hotel’s dining outlets, now called Vagabond Village at the Vagabond Hotel.

The project consists of a restaurant called Vagabond Sushi and Bar and a series of bars and lounges that occupy both the indoor space and the outdoor pool courtyard. Executive chef Mike Hiraga, who worked for Blue Ribbon Sushi in Miami Beach, leads the kitchen team.

The space The bar at Vagabond Sushi. The handsome mid-century dining room still exhibits retro charm but has been given an Asian-noir upgrade with a sushi bar flanked by plush bar stools and banquette seating in ruby and sapphire hues. Pieces by local artist Juan Rozas are displayed on gilt-brushed walls. Take me there