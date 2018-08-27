Is Miami’s best croqueta actually … an eggroll? Miami’s favorite finger food gets a twist

World Famous food truck owner Chris Brown won the People's Choice at Croquetapalooza 2018 with his CroquEggroll on Aug. 25.

The best croqueta in Miami is in Little Havana.

For the second year in a row, Doce Provisions won the Judge’s Choice at the annual Croquetapalooza on Aug. 25. The event, staged by at the Magic City Casino by food personality Sef Gonzalez, the Burger Beast, invited 20 of South Florida’s top croqueta makers to put their best spin on Miami’s favorite finger food.

But the croqueta the crowd of more than 1,000 truly loved wasn’t a croqueta at all — it was an eggroll.

Chris Brown’s CroquEggroll won Croquetapalooza’s People’s Choice award at the Aug. 25 event.

The restaurant and food truck World Famous won the People’s Choice award with its CroquEggroll, a ham croqueta with Swiss and gouda cheese, wrapped in a crispy fried eggroll and served with cilantro dipping sauce.

The event also handed out an award for the best flan to Magic City Pizza, whose flan is actually made by the grandmother of owner Jose Marina, Julia Gonzalez, at their Westchester store. The panel of judges at the 5-year-old event included James Beard award-winning chef Allen Susser.

Doce Provisions’ winning croqueta — made with chorizo and bacon — is the same one that won last year and which is served at its 2-year-old restaurant on Southwest 12th Street (hence the name). World Famous owner Chris Brown’s CroquEggroll creation is sold out of his food truck, which can be found on Instagram at @eggrolltruck.

RELATED

Doce Provisions

541 SW 12th Ave, Little Havana

Magic City Pizza

7401 Coral Way, Westchester

World Famous

Restaurant: 1701 Congress Ave., Boynton Beach. Food truck: @eggrolltruck