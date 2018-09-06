How to eat on the cheap every day of the week at a Miami happy hour
Some happy hours are only good for the drinks — but not these. If you’ve been searching for a place that goes beyond the standard bar nuts and olives, look no further — we’ve rounded up seven (one for every night of the week).
1. Monday: Azabu Miami Beach
Your week begins with Japanese dishes and drinks at Azabu, which hosts a Kanpai Hour daily from 6-8 p.m. Fill up on $5 snacks like edamame, yakitori chicken thigh skewers, miso eggplant, and shishito peppers, and $10 small plates like lobster tempura, lamp chop with Japanese chimichurri, skirt steak and the fish of the day. Wash it down with $5 draft beers, $6 sake, $7 wine or $9 highballs and cocktails.
Azabu Miami, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
2. Tuesday: Palat Miami
On Tuesdays, you’ll enjoy $4 bottles of beer, $5 glasses of wine, and specially-priced cocktails all day long. To keep the munchies at bay, tuck into $6 shareable tapas like crostinis, fried zucchini, shishito peppers and more.
Palat Miami, 4702 NE 2nd Ave., Miami
3. Wednesday: Sette Osteria
Sette Osteria is the perfect spot to get over Hump Day. The Italian eatery in Wynwood hosts not one, but two happy hours. The first runs from 4-7 p.m. and the second runs from 9-10 p.m. You’ll get to sip on a selection of beer and wine priced from $5-$6 while savoring signature dishes like the Sette Sliders, polpette al forno and funghi flatbread starting at $6, and artisanal pizzas priced at $12.
Sette Osteria, 2103 NW 2nd Ave., Miami
4. Thursday: Lobster Bar Sea Grille
On Thursday, get your lobster on at Lobster Bar Sea Grille’s Twilight Happy Hour, offered weekdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On the menu you’ll find wines and cocktails priced from $8-$9, tapas like the buttery house smoked salmon tarte with creme fraiche and capers for $7, blue gulf shrimp for $4.50 each, and coldwater Bluepoint oysters for $1.75 each.
Lobster Bar Sea Grille, 404 Washington Ave., Miami
5. Friday: Atton Brickell's Vista Bar
Cap off your work week with gorgeous views from the Vista Bar at Atton Brickell Miami. Every day from 5-8 p.m., you’ll enjoy 50 percent off drinks and small plates, like Peruvian corn tortilla chips, chicken wings, Spanish empanadas and fried calamari strips. The snacks range in price from $5 – $10, so you can fill up without racking up a huge bar tab.
Atton Brickell Miami, 1500 SW First Ave., Miami
6. Saturday: Wolfgang's Steakhouse
Saturday calls for steak, and nobody does it better than Wolfgang Zwiener. Head to Wolfgang’s Steakhouse and take advantage of their weekend happy hour, which offers $8 cocktails and bar bites like steak sliders, burger sliders, fried calamari and a tuna tartare trio from 5-7 p.m.
Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, 315 S Biscayne Blvd., Miami
7. Sunday: Skybar at Shore Club South Beach
Skybar’s recently launched Ocho Hour from 6-8 p.m. every day (except Friday and Saturday), so head there Sunday night and enjoy $5 house drinks, $8 wines by the glass, and $10 specialty cocktails while noshing on small plates from Diez y Seis ranging in price from $4-$10. Highlights include empanadas suizas, carnitas tacos, tuna tostadas, and of course guacamole.
Skybar at Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami