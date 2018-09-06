How to eat on the cheap every day of the week at a Miami happy hour

Sette Osteria is the perfect spot to get over Hump Day. The Italian eatery in Wynwood hosts not one, but two happy hours. The first runs from 4-7 p.m. and the second runs from 9-10 p.m. You’ll get to sip on a selection of beer and wine priced from $5-$6 while savoring signature dishes like the Sette Sliders, polpette al forno and funghi flatbread starting at $6, and artisanal pizzas priced at $12.