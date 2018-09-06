Posted on

How to eat on the cheap every day of the week at a Miami happy hour

Skybar's empanadas suizas
By Amanda MesaFor Miami.com

Some happy hours are only good for the drinks — but not these. If you’ve been searching for a place that goes beyond the standard bar nuts and olives, look no further — we’ve rounded up seven (one for every night of the week).

1. Monday: Azabu Miami Beach

Your week begins with Japanese dishes and drinks at Azabu, which hosts a Kanpai Hour daily from 6-8 p.m. Fill up on $5 snacks like edamame, yakitori chicken thigh skewers, miso eggplant, and shishito peppers, and $10 small plates like lobster tempura, lamp chop with Japanese chimichurri, skirt steak and the fish of the day. Wash it down with $5 draft beers, $6 sake, $7 wine or $9 highballs and cocktails.

Azabu Miami, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
Take me there

2. Tuesday: Palat Miami

On Tuesdays, you’ll enjoy $4 bottles of beer, $5 glasses of wine, and specially-priced cocktails all day long. To keep the munchies at bay, tuck into $6 shareable tapas like crostinis, fried zucchini, shishito peppers and more.

Palat Miami, 4702 NE 2nd Ave., Miami

4702 NE 2nd Ave., Miami
Take me there

3. Wednesday: Sette Osteria

Sette Osteria is the perfect spot to get over Hump Day. The Italian eatery in Wynwood hosts not one, but two happy hours. The first runs from 4-7 p.m. and the second runs from 9-10 p.m. You’ll get to sip on a selection of beer and wine priced from $5-$6 while savoring signature dishes like the Sette Sliders, polpette al forno and funghi flatbread starting at $6, and artisanal pizzas priced at $12.

Sette Osteria, 2103 NW 2nd Ave., Miami

2103 NW 2nd Ave., Miami
Take me there

4. Thursday: Lobster Bar Sea Grille

On Thursday, get your lobster on at Lobster Bar Sea Grille’s Twilight Happy Hour, offered weekdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On the menu you’ll find wines and cocktails priced from $8-$9, tapas like the buttery house smoked salmon tarte with creme fraiche and capers for $7, blue gulf shrimp for $4.50 each, and coldwater Bluepoint oysters for $1.75 each.

Lobster Bar Sea Grille, 404 Washington Ave., Miami

404 Washington Ave., Miami
Take me there

5. Friday: Atton Brickell's Vista Bar

Cap off your work week with gorgeous views from the Vista Bar at Atton Brickell Miami. Every day from 5-8 p.m., you’ll enjoy 50 percent off drinks and small plates, like Peruvian corn tortilla chips, chicken wings, Spanish empanadas and fried calamari strips. The snacks range in price from $5 – $10, so you can fill up without racking up a huge bar tab.

Atton Brickell Miami, 1500 SW First Ave., Miami

1500 SW First Ave., Miami
Take me there

6. Saturday: Wolfgang's Steakhouse

Saturday calls for steak, and nobody does it better than Wolfgang Zwiener. Head to Wolfgang’s Steakhouse and take advantage of their weekend happy hour, which offers $8 cocktails and bar bites like steak sliders, burger sliders, fried calamari and a tuna tartare trio from 5-7 p.m.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, 315 S Biscayne Blvd., Miami

315 S Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Take me there

7. Sunday: Skybar at Shore Club South Beach

Tuna tostadas

Skybar’s recently launched Ocho Hour from 6-8 p.m. every day (except Friday and Saturday), so head there Sunday night and enjoy $5 house drinks, $8 wines by the glass, and $10 specialty cocktails while noshing on small plates from Diez y Seis ranging in price from $4-$10. Highlights include empanadas suizas, carnitas tacos, tuna tostadas, and of course guacamole.

Skybar at Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami

1901 Collins Ave., Miami
Take me there
How to eat on the cheap every day of the week at a Miami happy hour
Tourists He learned under a ceviche master. Now his Peruvian fare is served under an ‘Umbrella Sky’
All Miami’s best tacos are under one roof this weekend. Tequila will be there, too.
Miami Guide
These Miami restaurants have fixed-priced menus for the bad and boujee. That means you.
This new apartment building is moving in. Wynwood Yard and O Cinema are moving out
David Beckham’s Miami MLS team reveals its new logo. Birds are involved.