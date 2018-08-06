Here’s your first look inside Vista, Upper Buena Vista’s first full-service restaurant

The day is here, Miami. The long-awaited Vista restaurant in Upper Buena Vista is ready to open.

Roberto Bearzi and Fiorella Blanco, the husband-and-wife team behind downtown Miami’s Italian restaurant Fratelli Milano, showed off the new space last week to a private crowd of 500 guests.

On Aug. 8, Vista opens its doors to the public at the urban enclave that lies between Little Haiti and the Design District.

Here’s what you can expect: More than 4,000 square feet of space, including a indoor dining room, an outdoor patio and a rooftop terrace.

The patio area at Vista.

As for the food, expect a fresh new look at Italian cuisine, with a menu created by Bearzi and Chilean-Italian chef Guiliano Leverone, a fomer Fratelli Milano waiter.

Providing patrons the chance to eat local is a priority.

“We are working closely with local purveyors to source seasonal ingredients and fresh fish for our crudos and seafood dishes to truly showcase Miami’s eclectic palate,” Blanco says.

Look up at vista, and this is what you’ll see.

The moderately priced dishes, which include standouts such as poblano pesto gnocchi and local snapper a la plancha, run from $9 to $38.

The rooftop bar has its own menu, which includes charcuterie and cheeses, flatbread, calamari, avocado toast, hen croquettes, fisherman crudo, oysters and calamari.

Upper Buena Vista, built around a huge banyan tree, is a micro-boutique shopping destination on Northeast Second Avenue and 50th Street in Miami.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Happy hour runs from 3- 7 p.m. on weekdays, with brunch from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends. The brunch menu includes pastries, eggs and salads. But don’t worry, seafood lovers. You can also get fisherman’s crudo, oysters or fish and chips.