Here’s how to drink your way around the South Beach Wine & Food Festival

We're not saying you should. We're just saying you can.

Day drinking – it’s not just for tourists anymore.

And what better time to indulge in a little day drinking than during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival? That’s what Lyft and Uber are for, after all.

The annual celebration of all things culinary (and a lot of things that are liquid and alcoholic) runs from Feb. 20-24. Here are a few of our favorite day drinking activities this year.

Craft-y Happy Hour with Robert Irvine

The view only enhances the beverages at the Mondrian.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Mondrian South Beach Hotel, 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; $95; tickets here

Ease into the festival weekend with a happy hour filled with fancy cocktails. There. You’re a baller now. Isn’t that fun? Grab a few light bites to keep up your strength.

Rose Pool Party with Geoffrey Zakarian

We are in favor of rose all day in all ways.

3-5 p.m. Feb. 23; Eden Roc Hotel, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $95; tickets here

You’ve heard the phrase #roseallday, right? This event pays homage to it with an outdoor poolside party that includes bites from the resort. Wear a bathing suit or South Beach casual chic. The rose tastes good either way.

Nulo Pet Food’s Yappie Hour

The dogs don’t get TIto’s vodka, but you do. Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

4-6 p.m. Feb. 23, Loews Miami Beach, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $75 for adults, $30 for kids, tickets here

Bring the dogs and the kids to this family-friendly event with Katie Lee from “The Kitchen.” Everybody gets a treat here: Tito’s vodka cocktail tastings for you, snacks for you and the kids and doggie delights for the pups.

Sunset Spritz Party with Valerie Bertinelli

5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Gale Boutique Hotel & Residences, 401 North Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale; $85; tickets here

Join Food Network star Bertinelli for sunset and swilling an icy spritz or two with a rooftop view of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village

Look at these happy people. They have been drinking and eating all day at the Grand Tasting Village.

Noon-5 p.m. Feb 23 and 24, 13th Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; $191.25; tickets here for Feb. 23; tickets here for Feb. 24

If you’ve got the stamina to eat and drink till you drop, head to the Grand Tasting Village and try everything you can before they throw you out of the tent. Good luck.