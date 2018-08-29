Here are even more Miami Spice spots that we tried — and loved

What we had: We hadn’t been to Upland in over a year since they opened an outpost of their famed NYC restaurant in South of Fifth. The good news: Chef Justin Smillie and restaurateur Stephen Starr’s perfectly-lit masculine-yet-cozy restaurant was just as good as we remembered. And even better – their Spice menu doesn’t skimp: Diners get five options for starters and five mains. We eased into our feast with the Little Gem Salad with avocado, cucumber, ricotta salata and walnut vinaigrette and another dish of crispy falafel over an avocado. The the blistery crust pizza topped with mortadella can be had as an app or a main – get it either way, it’s so good. We also loved the roasted chicken with green chickpeas, cauliflower rice, zhug, crispy pepitas and homemade pita – a carnival of Middle-Eastern flavors. Dessert brought two crowd pleasers: the California dreamsicle, a dish of blood orange-yogurt soft-serve and the banana chocolate tart.

Who should go to this venue: Couples, groups of friends, random food-lovers on blind dates, the place works for everyone. Plus, the lighting is the most flattering in the city.

— Sara Liss