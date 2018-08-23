Heat stars Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem team up for this new Miami restaurant

We don’t know if Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem will be back with the Miami Heat this season. At this point, we can only speculate, like GM Pat Riley. But we do know they’re teaming up for an endeavor that involves something that makes everyone happy: pizza.

No. 3 and No. 40 have teamed up to open a branch of West Coast concept 800° Woodfired Kitchen in Wade County. The new location will be in Aventura at 2956 Aventura Boulevard, Suite C-3.

In addition to pizza, 800° Woodfired Kitchen uses the woodfiring technique on rotisseries and other side dishes and proteins. The concept is the brainchild of Chef Anthony Carron, a protege of celebrity chef Michael Mina.

There are locations of 800° Woodfired Kitchen and its legacy concept 800 Degrees Pizzeria in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Tokyo, Dubai and Doha, Qatar.

The 4,000-square-foot Aventura restaurant is due to open this fall, with a second location scheduled to open in MiamiCentral station in 2019.

The NBA season opens Oct. 16 (with the Heat’s first game on Oct. 17). Will Wade and Haslem be playing by the time the pizza comes out of the oven? We’ll see.

Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem on the court.