He turned a Little Haiti car wash into a colorful organic rotisserie chicken stand

Organic rotisserie chicken is the hallmark of Sixty 10 in Little Haiti.

French-style rotisserie chicken in a funky former car wash in Little Haiti has arrived with Sixty 10.

There’s outdoor seating at yellow-orange picnic tables, some shaded by nylon tarps. Graffiti is by local artists with the yard surrounded by bamboo fencing. This addition to the neighborhood is co-owned by veteran French restaurateurs Claude Postel and Cory Finot (Café Crème in North Miami). A fellow Frenchman, Romain Breton, loved the chicken concept, became a business partner and roasts the chickens. He was the maître de at Palme D’Or in the Biltmore for six years and knew Postel’s brother in France.

Start With These Dishes

Organic rotisserie chicken is the hallmark of Sixty 10 in Little Haiti. Handout

The chickens at Sixty 10 are organically raised in Pennsylvania, provided by D’Artagan Foods, which specializes in meat and game. And they make for a delicious stock for chicken noodle soup, a good way to get your cluck on.

Try an order of lightly breaded and deep fried wings—half a dozen or a dozen depending on your appetite. Dip or slather them is sauces including spicy barbecue, jalapeño jam, pikliz (a spicy Haitian coleslaw of shredded cabbage, carrots, Scotch bonnet peppers, vinegar), curry, ranch, blue cheese and honey mustard.

RELATED

Salads make good starters, too. Try the curry chicken in mild and creamy sauce with celery, scallions, raisins and walnuts. For something lighter, there’s the fluffed tabbouleh with couscous and chopped flat-leaf parsley and mint.

Share These Dishes

Claude Postel, of Buena Vista Cafe, runs Sixty 10. Handout

The signature dish is the Farmer Special, a quarter chicken with roasted fingerling potatoes in chicken au jus with onions.

For groups go with a whole family-style rotisserie chicken. Before being placed on the revolving spit, chickens are rubbed with a mixture of Himalayan pink salt, five kinds of ground peppercorns, rosemary, thyme, onion powder and paprika, a recipe Postel got from a street vendor in Montreal that had lines around the block. It is served with a choice of two sides and two sauces.

A chicken sandwich is a good lunch choice at Sixty 10. Handout

Sandwiches can be split with a willing dining partner. Swap half a Rooster Wrap for half a Spicy Cock. The former has chopped chicken with caramelized onions and guacamole. The latter is the same chicken with jalapeño jam on a Kaiser roll.

There’s also half and whole free range chickens and jerk chicken kebabs. Fuel the feast with sides of black beans and rice, fries, sautéed Brussels sprouts and ratatouille. A complex called Magic City is breaking ground across the street with technology, health and wellness and arts and entertainment. Guess where everyone will be eating?

Save Room for Dessert

Brownies are a good way to finish a meal at Sixty 10. Linda Bladholm

Try the moist brownie, presented cut on the diagonal in two upright pieces with a drizzle of buttery caramel sauce.

Contact Linda Bladholm at lindabladholmlola75@gmail.com. Hidden Gems highlights out-of-the-way restaurants in Miami-Dade County. It is not intended to be an anonymous, critical review.

If You Go

Place: Sixty 10

Address: 6010 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami in Little Haiti

Contact: 786-502-8006, sixty10mia.com

Hours: Daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Prices: Soup $5-$8, salads $6-$9, wings $8-$15, sandwiches $9, entrees$12-$24, dessert $5

F.Y.I. BYOB beer and wine and free parking