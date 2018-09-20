He loves burgers so much he built a museum to them. Now he’s selling his own

The comfort food tastemaker known as Burger Beast is hosting a series of pop ups, where he will feature his own burger. The first will be Sept. 21 at Arbetter's Hot Dogs in Miami.

The man so crazy about hamburgers he opened a Miami burger museum is finally selling his own burgers.

The comfort food tastemaker Sef Gonzalez, aka the Burger Beast, will host the first in series of pop-ups at Miami’s Arbetter’s Hot Dogs Friday from 9 p.m. until midnight, or until the limited burgers sell out.

There also will be sweet treats from Mojo Donuts and Cuban pastelitos with a modern twist from a newcomer, Pastelito Papi, who has been concocting unique creations — think house-made peanut butter and jelly fillings — at Coconut Grove’s Ariete during Sunday brunch.

Gonzalez said he is partnering with other independent restaurants and bars as a way to highlight local business. The next pop up is set for Oct. 17 at Union Beer Store, a craft beer bar in surging Little Havana.

“My blog started with my love and obsession for burgers. It led to me creating what I think is the ideal burger and bringing it to the public,” Gonzalez said.

On the menu: Gonzalez’s My-T-Fine double cheeseburger, a particular blend of beef from Hallandale Beach’s Sunshine Provisions, topped with American cheese, pickles and what he calls Beast Sauce (sriracha guava ketchup) on potato roll, a la Shake Shack.

Mojo Donuts will bring along their bestsellers, including Death By Chocolate and guava and cheese.

And Pastelito Papi chef Gio Fesser, the sous chef at Ariete, will bring pastelitos made with peanut butter and jelly, frita Cuban hamburger filling and guava, using Redland-made marmalade from PG Tropicals. (Ariete is the restaurant that innovated a maple flan made with a special kind of mushrooms).

Burger Beast pop-up

Where: Arbetter’s Hot Dogs, 8747 SW 40th St, Miami,

More information: Instagram.com/BurgerBeast