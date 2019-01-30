Get your tacos with a side of lucha libre theme at this Miami Beach spot

Enter La Cervecería de Barrio on Lincoln Road to find a beer joint that’s popular in Mexico, complete with a wresting theme.

There are luchadores masks on display and a larger-than-life portrait of a well-muscled wrestler on one wall. At the full bar, you can order a cocktail and sit and eat in this seafood cantina that is the first in the U.S. (there are 32 across Mexico). Open since August, the restaurant is a partnership between the founders of Havana 1957 and is part owned by Mexican actor Diego Luna.

Start With These Dishes

Tuna loin torta at Cervecería de Barrio

The obvious choice is guacamole and chips made from house-made corn tortillas, served in the traditional lava rock molcajete where it’s mashed. A caddy is brought to each table with a variety of hot sauces, including some made in house. Best is the pale green 12-chile created from a blend of a dozen hot peppers.

Tostadas make a good appetizer. They’re topped with dill-crusted seared tuna and a frizzle of fried leek threads. Or get it topped with a generous portion of blue runner crab with drizzles of chipotle and avocado slices.

The seafood cocktail includes a mix of gulf shrimp, octopus, golden corvina and crab in a citrus tomato sauce.

Share These Dishes

Pulled-pork torta at Cervecería de Barrio

Tacos come three to an order. Try tempura-battered fried shrimp, rolled in flour tortillas with red onions and a scoop of guacamole.

They also feature what they call Tuna Carnitas. Sushi grade fish is marinated in garlic then fried until crispy, served folded in corn tortillas. There’s also octopus cooked with caramelized onions, garlic and jalapeno.

Meat eaters can try seared rib-eye tacos, pulled pork torta on a Mexican telera bread roll (like a sub) or Angus beef burger with cheese and chipotle mayo. Specialties include seafood lasagna—not traditionally Mexican but a tasty version with shrimp, octopus, fish, mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers and parmesan.

There’s also the Cervecería Burrito. This is stuffed with tequila-marinated shrimp, peppers and guacamole. Or dip into a group-friendly fondue with mussels, shrimp, mahi, octopus and calamari.

Save Room For Dessert

Order the Nutella-stuffed empanadas, dusted in powdered sugar or try their unique fig tart.

Contact Linda Bladholm at lindabladholmlola75@gmail.com. Hidden Gems highlights out-of-the-way restaurants in Miami-Dade County. It is not intended to be an anonymous, critical review.

If You Go: La Cervecería de Barrio

Address: 836 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

Contact: 305-535-7400, lacerveceria.com

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-midnight, Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Prices: Seafood cocktails/raw bar $11-$28, tacos $10-$14, burgers/tortas $12-$19, tostadas $10-$13, desserts $5-$6