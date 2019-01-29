Fi’lia has been a hit on Brickell. Now a new Miami location is open.

Fi'lia South Beach is the restaurant's second location in the Miami area.

A little bit of Brickell – and a lot of Italian food – is coming to South Beach.

Fi’lia South Beach is now open at the Berkeley Shore Hotel on Collins Avenue. This is the second Miami area location (the first is inside the SLS Brickell).

The concept? “Honest Italian,” according to a press release. Which is way better than “Fake Italian.” Right? In this case, “Honest Italian” means fresh ingredients and a wood-fired oven, according to hospitality partners sbe and Blue Road.

The restaurant, which will have landscaped outdoor seating as well as indoor tables, focuses on Italian favorites with a twist, like the tagliolini nero fruitti mare tossed with mixed seafood and risotto al funghi misti with exotic wild mushrooms.

Starters include a fried zucchini flower stuffed with three Italian cheeses and pork meatballs with pomodoro and ricotta. There are salad and panini plates as well as pasta that’s made fresh daily.

Entrees include seared tuna, whole baked branzino and veal chop milanese. Desserts, well, they’re what you would expect and practically required of an Italian restaurant: tiramesu and gelato.

And don’t forget about the pizza, which includes old favorites like the Margherita and the imaginative Tartufata, which adds truffle to mozzarella, ricotta, mascarpone, caprino and mushroom. All pizzas are made from in-house artisan dough using flour mixed with sourdough starter. The dough is fermented for 36 hours and delivers a thin but fluffy crust with a light crunch.

Fi’lia South Beach

Where: 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Hours: Breakfast 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Sunday; lunch noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday; dinner 5-10:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Reservations: 786-605-0819 or www.opentable.com