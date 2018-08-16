Everything at this Coral Gables coffee shop costs $2 (yes, even the food)

This place smells much better than your average subway car

Starbucks: out. Cheap coffee: in.

Replacing the oldest Starbucks in Florida, at the corner of Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, is Fixpresso, a new fixed-price coffee shop where everything — even food — is just two dollars.

And on Friday, the first 100 people in line when it opens at 7 a.m. will get free coffee for a year.

“After doing market research, we found there is no one who can’t afford $2 at any income level,” says owner Scott Deutsch, who said he has plans to expand to Boca Raton in 2019.

All the coffee is from Lavazza, and baked goods are made by a local baker. And it’s not just drip coffee. Espresso drinks, iced coffee, “frozen coffee” and frozen lemonades are among the choices.

Yup, everything’s just two bucks.

The former Starbucks was remodeled to look like a subway car to fit in the space. But future stores will be small, about 500-700 square feet, designed as grab-and-go for people on the run (as if they were, in fact, catching the subway). “We wanted to make it fun. We wanted people to be shocked. So if they are two blocks away and see a subway train, they would be like, ‘What is that? We have to check it out,’ ” Deutsch said. The original Starbucks moved a block west, where it became the first restaurant on Miracle Mile to be allowed a “ventanita” coffee window. Fixpresso 200 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables 305-646-1113