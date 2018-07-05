Downtown Miami gets a new rooftop restaurant — but only for the summer

For some Spanish suckling pig with your sick views, look no further than downtown Miami’s newest rooftop restaurant. The simply titled EPIC Pop-Up opens up on Friday, July 13 and stays open for dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. only Thursday-Saturday through the remainder of the long, hot summer.

The seasonal pop-up will serve Chef Alex Olivier’s menu of Mediterranean tapas including small plates such as jamón Serrano con melon, Andalusia marinated olives, stuffed dates, conch salad and mussels escabeche. Large plates will include the aforementioned succulent swine, local grilled fish Provençale and Spanish-style prawns with garlic and oil.

Prices aren’t through the roof, though. Three small plates will run $18 with five for $28 and large plates priced at $16-$21.

“The menu will showcase some of my favorite Mediterranean dishes, ” says Olivier. “This pop-up allows me to create a playful and slightly more casual menu for our guests. We will start with Mediterranean dishes and will explore other great cuisines throughout the summer.”

Food and views will be complemented by a “whimsical large-format cocktail menu” that lead bartender Benny Hernandez says will feature seasonal summer ingredients and “will definitely encourage our guests to be interactive, social and have a good time.”

But not too good of a time–the EPIC Pop-Up is perched high above the city on the 16th floor.