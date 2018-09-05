Downtown Dadeland is getting even cooler. A new craft beer bar is moving in

A new Brass Tap craft beer bar has opened in the Downtown Dadeland mall in Kendall.

Thirsty beer lovers near Dadeland, take heart. You’re getting a new craft beer bar.

The Brass Tap, which has 22 locations in Florida, has taken over the shuttered World of Beer spot in the Downtown Dadeland mall that closed abruptly late last year. Expect a similar vibe and wide range of selections of locally brewed and nationally distributed craft beers in the vast 3,100 square-foot space.

Local brewers have often partnered with the two other Brass Tap bars in Miami-Dade and Broward counties to bring their beers brewed on a small scale to a wider audience. It’s in contrast to the former World of Beer, which focused on larger craft beer brewers from out of state.

That is in keeping with Downtown Dadeland’s focus on highlighting Miami food and drink. The area, across from the Dadeland Mall, between U.S.-1 and the Palmetto, has brought together local restaurants such as Ghee Indian Kitchen, whose chef, Niven Patel, was recently nominated for James Beard award and has announced he is opening a new restaurant, Erba, focusing on homemade pastas and flatbreads, just steps away.

The Brass Tap will also join spots such Genuine Pizza, the local pizza chain started by Miami James Beard winner Michael Schwartz, Barley, by local chef Jorgie Ramos, and The Brick, a restaurant whose menu was created by Miami chef Allen Susser and whose desserts are made by Max Santiago, who helped start the Salty Donut.

The Brass Tap

9010 SW 72nd Pl., Miami