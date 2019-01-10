Doral gets an outpost of this Argentine hotspot – with a new menu and a Mate Cart

Novocento is now open at CityPlace Doral.

Novocento has opened its doors in Doral – and it’s showing off a new look.

The Argentine hotspot, with locations in Aventura, Brickell and Key Biscayne, has opened a shiny new 5,000-square-foot restaurant at CityPlace Doral. There’s indoor and outdoor seating – and a whole new way of thinking about food.

The new, updated menu – reimagined by chef Jaime Pesaque – reflects the Mediterranean influences in Argentine cuisine. Pesaque has a nice resume: It includes time at El Celler de Can Roca, the opening of Pacifico in Milan and his restaurant Mayta and 500 Grados in Peru.

Here’s a look inside:

Inside Novocento at CityPlace.

The menu is divided into self-explanatory categories – first course, second course, grill, sides and pasta. Expect lots of grilled meat. We’re talking a LOT of grilled meat.

You can also find seafood specialties like branzino or risotto de mariscos with calamari and octopus.

There’s also an ala carte brunch menu available on weekends, which includes kale Benedict, salmon toast, steak and eggs plus our favorite in the bunch, bacon pancakes, which consists of buttermilk pancakes layered with candied bacon shards topped with bacon-infused maple syrup and whipped cream.

Did someone say bacon pancakes? Yes, please.

Guests can also partake of the Mate Cart, a mobile station that comes to your table and serves yerba mate prepared fresh, hot or cold.

The cocktail menu has also gotten an upgrade, with drinks like the Mate Mule (yerba mate-infused vodka, lime, ginger, basil and rosemary) and What’s the Dill (gin, dill-infused Dolin Blanc, lemon and cracked pepper). Happy hour runs from 3-8 p.m. seven days a week, with $6 drinks and other promotions like Wine Tuesdays (50 percent off wine).

What’s the Dill blends gin and fresh dill. We are there for this.

Novocento Doral

Where: 3450 W. 83rd Ave., Suite 137, Doral

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-midnight Friday; 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.