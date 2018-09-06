Did someone say tuna tacos? Get ’em and more at the new BaleenKitchen

After a decade-long hiatus, the iconic Miami spot BaleenKitchen has been revived on the ocean in Sunny Isles Beach. Chef Adam Votaw (The Dining Room at Little Palm Island) helms the kitchen.

The space:

Housed in the glossy Sole on the Ocean hotel, the second-floor indoor-outdoor restaurant offers unimpeded waterfront views. If you’re craving A/C but still want those ocean views opt for a table in the main dining room outfitted in pale green upholstered chairs, wicker lanters and dark wood floors. The outdoor balcony feels almost like the deck of a cruise ship with ocean breezes and the tiki torch-lit pool area below.

Be prepared to eat:

Global comfort cuisine with Italian, Caribbean and Asian influences. Prices are geared to the well-heeled with small plates $11-$18 and larger mains $23-$39.

Spicy tuna tacos at Baleenkitchen.

A lengthy list of starters is peppered with crowd pleasers like the Baleen sliders, layered with bacon, guacamole, cheddar cheese, crispy onions and spicy mayo or the spicy tuna tacos, filled with avocado, toasted sesame seed and sriracha aïoli. Calamari fritto, Caribbean conch chowder and lobster mac and cheese round out the seafood-inspired small plates.

Fresh grilled snapper at Baleenkitchen.

For mains there’s a “Simply Grilled” section for those looking to keep things simple with skirt steak, beef filet, mahi mahi and half chicken with a choice of sauces. More composed dishes include the miso-glazed mahi mahi with calabaza puree, the blue cheese crusted filet of beef, a classic cioppino and linguini bolognese.

Desserts stick to the classics with a Key lime pie, chocolate lava cake and cinnamon apple tart.

Pro tip:

Reduced valet parking is available for $7.

Bottom line:

This new version of Baleen feels a bit more relaxed and hip than its predecessor in Coconut Grove, but it still has the waterfront views and swanky feel.