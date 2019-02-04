Did someone say handmade tortillas? Get them (and more) at this new Wynwood spot

Ceviche is a delight at Bakan.

Mexican favorites like guacamole, quesadillas and enchiladas along with salads and ceviches. Prices are reasonable with small plates $8-$14 and larger mains $14-$36.

Start off with light dishes of ceviche, fresh-pounded guacamole and the “los equites” – street corn with lemon, chile powder, mayo and cotija cheese. Crispy chicken tacos lead the taco list, along with grilled sea bass, Alaskan King crab and carnitas.

The “A La Leña” section of the menu features meats and vegetables cooked over a wood-burning grill that brings out the smoky flavors of cuts like a 12-ounce rib eye or the chicken in adobo. They are served rustic-style on a wood board piled with Panela cheese, avocado, roasted poblanos, cactus salad and salsa verde. Mole is done three ways, including the “mole negro” over chicken and topped with goat cheese.

Desserts keep the Mexican vibe going with goat cheese cheesecake and chocolate churros.