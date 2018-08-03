Craving the perfect craft cocktail? New Minnow Bar has you covered

There’s a new place to get your gin game on (or your rum or tequila game, for that matter). Now open at the newly redesigned Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach is the Minnow Bar.

The cozy lounge featuring botanical-inspired cocktails conjured by veteran bartender Chris Resnick, alum of Lure Fishbar and Regent Cocktail Club.

“We’re eager to introduce the neighborhood to this unique concept and want locals to feel especially welcome at Washington Avenue’s newest watering hole,” said James Camp, Minnow Bar GM. “Our lounge will be the ideal spot for unwinding after a long work day or sipping craft cocktails into the evening.”

Minnow Bar’s list of clear spirits include piscos, cachaças and overproof white rums, hand-selected by Resnick. The gin menu features the usual suspects as well as boutique brands including New York’s notable Dorothy Parker gin and Bobby’s Gin from Holland.

Cocktails will be muddled with fresh fruits, teas and herbs. They’re liquid salads with a kick! The bar will also feature a sour-centric craft beer selection as well as a “pinkies-down wine program” pouring “bouncy reds and zippy whites.” Sounds like a meat market happy hour crowd, but alas, it’s a thinking person’s bar.

“Our cocktails will be innovative yet approachable for those with varying spirit preferences,” said Resnick. .“The ingredients in each drink will be recognizable but unique in how they come together to create a refreshing taste.”

They definitely sound good. There’s the Rey Mambo, a blend of el Jimador Tequila, black pepper, mango shrub, fresh lime and basil; I Sez Baby, a mix of Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Lustau sherry, cinnamon and basil; and Hey Roxy with Bombay Sapphire Gin, strawberry, cucumber, mint and fresh lemon.

Minnow Bar has opened ahead of Seawell Fish n’ Oyster, a “coastal sea fare concept.” After that opens, Minnow Bar will be serving light snacks by executive chef Julian Garriga.