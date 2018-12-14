Bakan Mexican restaurant opens in Wynwood. Somebody bring us a taco.

Love Mexican food? Love tequila? Then you’re probably going to want to plan a trip to Bakan.

The new restaurant from Chef Oscar del Rivero is open in Wynwood, bringing with it traditional Mexican cuisine with a twist and more than 500 mezcals and tequilas to sample. Yes. More than 500.

You can eat inside or outdoors at the 6,972-square-foot restaurant, which seats 180 and serves lunch and dinner daily.

What to look for on the menu: Handmade corn tortillas (you can watch them being made in the open-view kitchen). Alaskan King Crab tacos. Whole local red snapper and short rib in mole. Wash those delicacies down with a Mezcal Mule, made from mezcal, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger soda and muddled ginger. Or maybe try the Tu Mero Mule, with mezcal, dark creme de cacao, Frangelico and mole almendrado.

Inside Bakan, which just opened in Wynwood.

Chef del Rivero thinks the restaurant is a good fit for Miami’s popular arts district.

“Bakan combines traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern-day twist, making it the perfect new Mexican spot for locals and tourists to enjoy visually appealing plates in a creative atmosphere.”

Bakan

Where: 2801 NW Second Ave., Miami

Hours: noon to midnight Sunday; noon-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; noon-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.