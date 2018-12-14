Baja-Med is the new cuisine craze, and you can try it at this new downtown restaurant

Pez plans to take the best of Mexican and Mediterranean cuisine

Baja-Med cuisine is finally here. And you can try it at the brand new Pez.

No, nothing to do with the candy. Pez, which just opened in Miami, promises to deliver dishes straight from the mind of the Baja-Med movement’s founder, Chef Javier Plascencia.

The style comes straight out of Tijuana, and infuses fresh local food – seafood in particular – with Mexican and Mediterranean flavors. OK, we’re in.

The 4,800-square-foot restaurant on West Flagler Street will have at its helm Chef De Cuisine Miguel Angelo Gomez Navarro, who goes by the awesome nickname of “Fish.” This guy worked at Animalon, Plascencia’s fine-dining restaurant in Baja’s wine country, Valle De Guadalupe.

The team behind Pez.

Speaking of wine: Pez plans to serve lesser known vintages from that part of Mexico as well as curated selections of tequila and mescal.

As for the menu, expect cold appetizers like Mexican wild shrimp, lime juice, red onion and chiltepin pepper. There’s also handmade Oaxacan corn tlayuda tostada with black bean spread, house-cured wahoo, sea urchin and watercress. Warm appetizers include mesquite-grilled octopus with citrus soy and sake sauce, chile de arbol and roasted peanuts.

Main courses include – of course – tacos. But these are not your basic tacos. Think grilled octopus, spicy shrimp and beef cecina or grilled shrimp, epazote and cilantro. There’s also a butterflied branzino cooked in a charcoal oven grill, seasoned with adobo and served with onions and peppers.

You aren’t going to want to forget dessert. Pastry Chef Sofia Muñoz is going to blow your mind with unique desserts like a Taco de Elote Dulce filled with charred corn ice cream, caramel popcorn, beer reduction and corn ash.

Pez

Where: 20 West Flagler St., Miami

Hours: Sundays-Thursdays 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.