An old school Miami seafood favorite reemerges in Sunny Isles Beach

BaleenKitchen is opening up in Sunny Isles Beach
by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com

From 1999 to around 2010, Baleen at Grove Isle was the Miami restaurant. The hot spot featured the cuisine of New World OG, Robbin Haas.

But on Aug. 8, Baleen will be reincarnated as BaleenKitchen at Sole on the Ocean, a Noble House Resort.  And while Haas has moved on to Baltimore, BaleenKitchen will feature the cuisine of Chef Adam Votaw, known for his fancy feasts at The Dining Room at Little Palm Island, among other places.

Baleen chef Adam Votaw

Sticking with the upscale seafood cuisine of the original Baleen, Votaw’s specialties include lobster sliders, spicy tuna tacos, calamari fritto, Caribbean conch chowder and more, a welcome addition to the anemic food scene of Sunny Isles Beach, no doubt.

The restaurant will start with breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily, lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A happy hour and brunch are to come. Free valet for all restaurant patrons.

BaleenKitchen, 17315 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 786-923-9305

17315 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
