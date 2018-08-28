An iconic Miami spot was just named one of the country’s most important restaurants

Food & Wine named Joe's Stone Crab on Miami Beach as one of its 40 Most Important Restaurants of the Last 40 Years.

Miami is one of the best cities in the country to dine out, and Food & Wine magazine proved it again by naming a Miami institution to it’s list of “important” restaurants.

Insofar as any restaurant can be considered important, Miami has one, according to Food & Wine’s 40 Most Important Restaurants of the Last 40 years. The second one on its list: Miami Beach’s Joe’s Stone Crab.

“While Joe’s Stone Crab opened over one hundred years ago … the classic Miami restaurant’s influence on the crab and seafood industries will echo for decades to come,” the magazine wrote.

Plus, four other restaurants the magazine honors have Miami connections.

Shake Shack, which has restaurants in Coral Gables and Miami Beach, “transformed the American dining landscape, offering a level of scalable quality that restaurateurs will be attempting to replicate for years.”

Nina Compton, a 2018 James Beard award winner who made a name for herself at Scarpetta in the Fontainebleau, had her New Orleans restaurant Compère Lapin make the list.

Marcus Samuelsson, who is opening a restaurant in Overtown, was honored for his Red Rooster in Harlem, the magazine writing that it “was seismic for Samuelsson… who’s become one of the most vital voices in food today.”

Thomas Keller, of course, made the list with French Laundry, and his new restaurant at The Surf Club, in Surfside, has already quietly opened.

Though not all are Miami success. Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook are on the list with Philadelphia’s Zahav, but their Miami hummus shop, Diezengoff, has closed its Miami and New York locations.