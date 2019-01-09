All-star culinary team opening new ‘modern American’ restaurant in old Swine locale

The team behind the soon-to-open Coral Gables restaurant Ad Lib is definitely not making it up as they go along. The latest offering from 50 Eggs’ John Kunkel features an all-star squad. On the roster is two-time James Beard finalist, Executive Pastry Chef Hedy Goldsmith, who recently returned from a stint out on the left coast; Executive Chef/Partner Jamie DeRosa, whose resume includes stints with Wolfgang Puck and Geoffrey Zakarian; and Sam Ross of NYC’s Lower East Side landmark cocktail canteen, Attaboy.

Ad Lib is set to open early February in the space formerly known as Swine Southern Table & Bar.

The menu is modern American, with an “elevated, yet approachable menu” starring dishes that “reflect a sophisticated playfulness coupled with a thoughtful approach to responsibly sourced meats, local produce and wild-caught fish and seafood.”

Joining Ross in the booze department are award-winning sommelier Daniel Toral and Director of Service, Cristiano Azevedo of NYC’s Michelin-star contender, Indian Accent.

The team is ready, especially Goldsmith who is now back on eastern time.

“After living in LA for three years, I’ve come back with a different type of inspiration and passion which you’ll see reflected on my menus,” Goldsmith told us.

What a tease. And while she’s coy, she hints that it won’t be too L.A.-ish, if you know what we mean, adding, “I’m still having fun!!!” Whew.